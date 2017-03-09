Good Old Days of Custer County

Good Old Days of Custer County

Thursday Mar 9

Glen Hunt, SCS, assisted by his son, Steve, takes the water measurement readings during a recent snow survey made on Mill Creek. Tim Freeman, Challis, and Phil Ginochio, Pahsimeroi, were the two locals selected to ride in a Busch beer commercial filmed in the area.

