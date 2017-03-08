The Latest: Family trapped in Idaho f...

The Latest: Family trapped in Idaho flood rescued

Friday Feb 10

Authorities in southwestern Idaho's Washington County say several people have been rescued from the top of a vehicle outside their home after they were trapped by rising floodwaters. Steve Domby, the county's disaster services coordinator, said Friday that emergency workers used a loader to reach the family, including two young children, at a home near Weiser.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at March 08 at 8:52PM MST

