Ice Jam Breaks, Allowing Some Idaho Flood Waters to Recede
An ice jam that was blocking the Weiser River near the Idaho-Oregon border has begun to break up, allowing flood waters to start to recede. "Once this ice gets through, that should put an end to the threat," said Steve Penner, spokesman for Washington County's disaster services department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weiser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|pokemon go lure location (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|GoblinKnight
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Mann Creek Store? (May '12)
|Jun '15
|Anonymous
|84
|Idaho Election Day Also Includes Sales Tax, Hos... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ace McMillan
|2
|find a women in your town tonight free! (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Dustin
|2
|Two year old girl in Weiser almost drowns?? (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Just a Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weiser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC