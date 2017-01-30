Weiser plows through tons of snow to get back to normal
Curly Baker, 63, sweeps snowmelt out of his sidewalks and driveway, trying to send it into the street and toward the sewer drain. He's worried because the water gets caught between snowbanks and refreezes on his sidewalk.
