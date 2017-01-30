Snow-covered buildings collapsing in ...

Snow-covered buildings collapsing in rare US West weather

Tuesday Jan 24

For buildings in parts of the snow-covered U.S. West, it has become a winter where the weak do not survive. The accumulated weight of snow has crushed an old lumber mill in Oregon, the main grocery store in a small Idaho town, a sports complex in Alaska and a conference center in Colorado, among others.

Weiser, ID

