Snow collapses roof of grocery store in Weiser and church in Payette
Weiser police say no one was has been hurt in the incident, though some workers were on the roof at the time, trying to clear it with shovels. "It will be very inconvenient because people will have to go to Payette or Ontario now to get their food, as well it's one of the only two pharmacies in town," said Steve Penner of the Weiser Police Department.
