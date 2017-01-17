Kidnapped woman found dead at crash

Kidnapped woman found dead at crash

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Columbian

A woman who died in a head-on crash following her reported abduction has been identified as an Idaho woman who had been married to the man suspected of kidnapping. Anita Harmon, 40, of Weiser, Idaho, died at the scene Monday after the Dodge pickup in which she was a passenger crossed a centerline on an Oregon highway and collided with an SUV, Oregon State Police said.

