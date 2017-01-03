First the snow, then extreme cold, and then flooding?
According to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, we're in for a weather trifecta: First the snow, then extreme cold temperatures, then flooding as temperatures rise to above freezing by Sunday. "One of Idaho's major hazards is flooding following significant snowfall and subsequent rapid thawing," warned Brad Richy, director of the office.
Weiser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pokemon go lure location
|Jul '16
|GoblinKnight
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Mann Creek Store? (May '12)
|Jun '15
|Anonymous
|84
|Idaho Election Day Also Includes Sales Tax, Hos... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ace McMillan
|2
|find a women in your town tonight free! (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Dustin
|2
|Two year old girl in Weiser almost drowns?? (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Just a Girl
|2
|Obituaries for June 18, 2012 (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|Mary Rivers
|1
