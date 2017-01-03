First the snow, then extreme cold, an...

First the snow, then extreme cold, and then flooding?

According to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, we're in for a weather trifecta: First the snow, then extreme cold temperatures, then flooding as temperatures rise to above freezing by Sunday. "One of Idaho's major hazards is flooding following significant snowfall and subsequent rapid thawing," warned Brad Richy, director of the office.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washington County was issued at January 04 at 2:54PM MST

