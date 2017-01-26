'A lot of scared people': Relentless snow collapses hundreds of Idaho roofs, devastates rural county
"I had seen the snow right at the top doing down," Jason Schmitz, the owner of a body shop next to Weiser Lanes told KBOI2 . "But in fact it wasn't sliding off the side, it was just going down."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weiser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|pokemon go lure location (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|GoblinKnight
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Mann Creek Store? (May '12)
|Jun '15
|Anonymous
|84
|Idaho Election Day Also Includes Sales Tax, Hos... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ace McMillan
|2
|find a women in your town tonight free! (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Dustin
|2
|Two year old girl in Weiser almost drowns?? (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Just a Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weiser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC