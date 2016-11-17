'If I could get away with it I would have put a bullet in each of their heads': Investigation launched after cop is caught on bodycam video talking about killing two teens he arrested Jacqueline Aldrich, 19, was arrested August 30 during a traffic stop in Weiser, Idaho, while out driving with her sister around 2am Officer was wearing a body camera that captured him later saying to a colleague that he would shoot both teens if he 'could get away with it' An Idaho police officer is currently under investigation after video was uncovered of him talking to a colleague about shooting two teenage girls he had just arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.