Idaho EdNews: Key Stakeholders Say Th...

Idaho EdNews: Key Stakeholders Say They Were Left Out of Crafting School Accountability Plan

Nov 3, 2016 Read more: Boise Weekly

When state education officials announced in mid-October they were preparing to unveil a comprehensive school accountability plan, the reason given was , "Idaho needs an accountability system that reflect state values." Key stakeholders, however-including the Idaho School Boards Association, which represents educators in almost every school district in the state-now say they weren't consulted, let alone included, in the creation of the plan.

