Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms play The Mothlight, Nov. 16
Country musicians Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms met in 2009 at the National Old-Time Fiddle Contest in Weiser, Idaho. According to a press release, they're now "the new power couple in roots country music, following in a long tradition of country duos."
