Weirton to mark Greek heritage with festival
FESTIVALa SPERFORMERS - The Aegean Dancers of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church will be among the entertainment for the 30th-annual Weirton Greek Festival, set to take place Thursday through Saturday at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Weirton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of Hancock County ...
|Mon
|Ian
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jul 1
|Sherry Kirk
|4,161
|river rats
|Jun 14
|lol
|1
|emilio muscedere (Sep '09)
|Jun 12
|gnomeman
|4
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May '17
|PWH
|110
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC