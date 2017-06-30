Weirton council deadlocked on CDBG budget
BUDGETa SDISCUSSION - Members of Weirton Council met with staff from the city's Planning and Development Department and consultants with Urban Design on Wednesday to discuss proposals for the 2017-2018 Community Development Block Grant budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of Hancock County ...
|Jul 3
|Ian
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jul 1
|Sherry Kirk
|4,161
|river rats
|Jun 14
|lol
|1
|emilio muscedere (Sep '09)
|Jun 12
|gnomeman
|4
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May '17
|PWH
|110
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC