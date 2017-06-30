Taking the oath
Weirton Mayor Harold Miller, at right, adminstered the oath of office to city firefighter Brian Ritchie, center, on Wednesday, promoting him to the office of lieutenant in the Weirton Fire Department, as Fire Chief Jerry Shumate looks on.
