McKinley shepherds Brownsfields legislation
Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee came together last week and passed a bill that proposes some amendments to the Brownfields program. If approved, the proposed changes would expand the Brownfields program, which provides grants and technical assistance to communities, states, and more to safely assess, clean up, and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of Hancock County ...
|Mon
|Ian
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jul 1
|Sherry Kirk
|4,161
|river rats
|Jun 14
|lol
|1
|emilio muscedere (Sep '09)
|Jun 12
|gnomeman
|4
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May '17
|PWH
|110
