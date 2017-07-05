McKinley shepherds Brownsfields legis...

McKinley shepherds Brownsfields legislation

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee came together last week and passed a bill that proposes some amendments to the Brownfields program. If approved, the proposed changes would expand the Brownfields program, which provides grants and technical assistance to communities, states, and more to safely assess, clean up, and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.

