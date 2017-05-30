Weir robotics club puts on show
The Weir High School Robotics Club, along with sponsor and science teacher Cathy Barnabei, took their robots on the road May 24. for the Weir Elementary School fourth-graders in an effort to encourage the children to become involved in science, math and programming and as a peek at some of the activities that will be available to them in high ... (more)
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|earl
|4,211
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
|May 11
|Ian
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May '17
|PWH
|110
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr '17
|Ian
|5
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr '17
|Ian
|3
