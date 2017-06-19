Planners looking for more input from residents
Area residents will have another opportunity to express their thoughts as part of ongoing efforts to update the City of Weirton's Comprehensive Development Plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Fairlady
|4,142
|river rats
|Jun 14
|lol
|1
|emilio muscedere (Sep '09)
|Jun 12
|gnomeman
|4
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May '17
|PWH
|110
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr '17
|Ian
|5
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC