Pietro Fiorentini breaks ground on Weirton factory
With the flags of the United States, Italy, the State of West Virginia and the City of Weirton behind them, local and state government and development officials, representatives of Pietro Fiorentini and several guests ceremonially broke ground Friday for the company's new facility in Weirton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
