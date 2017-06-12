Mary A. Orecchio
Mary A. Orecchio, 74, of Weirton, WV, died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Life Line Hospital in Wintersville, OH, with her family by her side. Born May 19, 1943 in Bellaire, OH, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Veronica Gulash Ostroski.
