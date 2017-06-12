Fidelis Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta ...

Fidelis Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Presents Scholarship

The Fidelis Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Teacher's Sorority met June 1, at the Williams Country Club in Weirton, W.Va. The room was decorated in the patriotic theme and the members wore red, white, and blue to recognize the event.

