Community news from throughout the area

Community news from throughout the area

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

A spaghetti dinner and poker run to benefit Carolyn Walnoha, a local woman with cancer, will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Froehlich's Classic Corner, 501 Washington St. The cost is $10 for age 10 and up and $5 for children under 10. The dinner includes pasta, meatballs, salad, roll and punch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Fairlady 4,142
river rats Jun 14 lol 1
emilio muscedere (Sep '09) Jun 12 gnomeman 4
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May '17 Ian 1
News Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing May '17 Ian 1
News Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08) May '17 PWH 110
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Apr '17 Ian 5
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,996 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC