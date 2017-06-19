Community news from throughout the area

A spaghetti dinner and poker run to benefit Carolyn Walnoha, a local woman with cancer, will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Froehlich's Classic Corner, 501 Washington St. The cost is $10 for age 10 and up and $5 for children under 10. The dinner includes pasta, meatballs, salad, roll and punch.

