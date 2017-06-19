Community news from throughout the area

Community news from throughout the area

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

The First United Methodist Church, located at 3301 West St., Weirton, will hold a free all-ages movie event Saturday to celebrate Father's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Fairlady 4,142
river rats Jun 14 lol 1
emilio muscedere (Sep '09) Jun 12 gnomeman 4
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May '17 Ian 1
News Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing May '17 Ian 1
News Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08) May '17 PWH 110
New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit... Apr '17 Ian 5
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC