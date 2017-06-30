BOE approves personnel matters
Several personnel matters, including retirements, resignations, hirings and transfers, were approved by the Hancock County Board of Education during Monday's meeting. In personnel matters, the board approved the retirements of Weir High TMI/MI teacher Theresa Veltri and Weir High driver's education teacher Anthony Filberto.
