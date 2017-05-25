Weirton Elks award scholarships

Weirton Elks Lodge presented certificates to the Junior Teens of the Month to, from left, front, Kailey Alexia Karas, Lexi Elaine Reinhardt, Brooklyn Nichole Loveland, Hailee Marie Stevens, Sydney Elise Martinez and Jessica Rhena Duty, and, back, Nicole Lynn Gearhart, Turner J. Lehman, Colton Douglas Whyte, Nicholas R. Rawson, Rory Saige McNutt, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.