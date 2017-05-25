Weirton Elks award scholarships
Weirton Elks Lodge presented certificates to the Junior Teens of the Month to, from left, front, Kailey Alexia Karas, Lexi Elaine Reinhardt, Brooklyn Nichole Loveland, Hailee Marie Stevens, Sydney Elise Martinez and Jessica Rhena Duty, and, back, Nicole Lynn Gearhart, Turner J. Lehman, Colton Douglas Whyte, Nicholas R. Rawson, Rory Saige McNutt, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Matt Kelly
|4,219
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
|May 11
|Ian
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May 3
|PWH
|110
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 26
|Ian
|5
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr '17
|Ian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC