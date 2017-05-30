Trio of authors will hold book signing, talk at Mary H. Weir
A three-author book signing will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mary H. Weir Public Library located at 3442 Main St. Inspirational authors Carolyn Bradley, Karina Garrison and Susan Spencer-Smith, all residents of the Weirton-Steubenville area, will be featured.
