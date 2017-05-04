Spaghetti dinner fundraiser will support Eagle project
A fundraising spaghetti dinner will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart of Mary Church's fellowship hall located at 200 Preston Ave. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread and butter, dessert and beverage.
