Smay to be ordained a transitional deacon
Seminarian Martin Smay will be ordained a transitional deacon by Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling at 11 a.m. June 3. Priests, deacons and religious of the diocese as well as Smay's family and friends will gather for the ordination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Jake
|4,183
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
|May 11
|Ian
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May 3
|PWH
|110
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 26
|Ian
|5
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr '17
|Ian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC