Morning Star Baptist Church will hold clothes distribution

Morning Star Baptist Church will hold a free clothing distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church located at 3124 Weir Ave. WEIRTONa S- The Weirton Steel Management Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Giovanni's Restaurant located on ... WEIRTON - Morning Star Baptist Church will hold a free clothing distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.