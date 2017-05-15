Minority affairs rep available Thursday

A representative of the state's Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will be available to hear questions and concerns at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Weirton Millsop Community Center, 3420 Main St. Part of the office's Northern Region Listening Tour, the event also will include representatives of the state's Women's Commission, Small Business ... (more)

