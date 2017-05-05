Last Montgomery commencement for WVU Tech set for Saturday
Saturday's 118th commencement ceremony at West Virginia University Institute of Technology, also known as WVU Tech, will be the final one to ever be held in Montgomery, Tech's longtime home. "It's a celebration of the graduates," said Jen Wood Cunningham, director of university relations for WVU Tech.
