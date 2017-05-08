Honored teachers
The Hancock County Board of Education, during its meeting Monday, named Amy Pryor, a teacher at New Manchester Elementary School, as its teacher of the year, as well as recognizing the nominees from each of the county's schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 min
|Nancy
|4,115
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May 3
|PWH
|110
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 26
|Ian
|5
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr 16
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr 16
|Ian
|3
|Weirton Steel Mill & Factory Tours
|Apr 15
|Ian
|2
|Official: Working together key to tourism
|Apr 14
|Ian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC