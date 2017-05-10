Hancock County Board of Education Nam...

Hancock County Board of Education Names New Superintendent

The Hancock County Board of Education voted unanimously this week to hire Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Timothy Woodward for the same position. Woodward will receive a two-year contract as superintendent, and a salary of $110,000 per year.

Weirton, WV

