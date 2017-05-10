Greek clerical leaders celebrate All ...

Greek clerical leaders celebrate All Saints milestone

All Saints Greek Orthodox Church begins its long-anticipated 100th anniversary celebration today with several social events, including a morning golf tournament and evening Taverna, but the highlight of the weekend is the visit of Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, and Metropolitan Savas of the Pittsburgh Metropolis, which includes All Saints.

