Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
WEIRTON, W.Va. - The former Weirton police officer who claims he was fired because he did not shoot a black man with a gun is now suing the Hancock County city, his former employer, for alleged wrongful termination, due process violations and reputation damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|rnk
|4,122
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May 3
|PWH
|110
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 26
|Ian
|5
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr 16
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr 16
|Ian
|3
|Weirton Steel Mill & Factory Tours
|Apr 15
|Ian
|2
|Official: Working together key to tourism
|Apr 14
|Ian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC