BOE approves bus purchase

With its current superintendent looking to wrap up her career this summer, the Hancock County Board of Education selected her successor during Monday's meeting. With a unanimous 5-0 vote, the board approved the hiring of Tim Woodward to serve as the next superintendent of the school district.
