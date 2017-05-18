Area BEA talks Freedom Way property
The Weirton Building Enforcement Agency is giving an area resident a month to make repairs to his property in the city before deciding whether to begin the demolition process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Jake
|4,183
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Former Weirton police officer sues city for firing
|May 11
|Ian
|1
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May 3
|PWH
|110
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 26
|Ian
|5
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr '17
|Ian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC