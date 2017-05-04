All Saints is about family, community
As All Saints Greek Orthodox Parish president, he will welcome Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, and Pittsburgh Metropolitan Savas to the church for the 100th anniversary celebration Friday through Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|May 3
|PWH
|110
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|May 3
|Bigjohn8
|4,090
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 26
|Ian
|5
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr 16
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr 16
|Ian
|3
|Weirton Steel Mill & Factory Tours
|Apr 15
|Ian
|2
|Official: Working together key to tourism
|Apr 14
|Ian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC