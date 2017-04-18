Woman's Club of New Cumberland celebr...

Woman's Club of New Cumberland celebrates 84th

The Woman's Club of New Cumberland is celebrating 84 years, after being organized and federated in 1933 with 44 women on Federation Day April 24. Following a local women's campaign to build the Community House, community leaders turned their attention to organizing a Woman's Club, meeting at Mrs. Porter Donehos' home, where the initial decision was ... (more)

