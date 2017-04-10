Weirton Egg Hunt 002
Dozens of area youth converged on the Edwin J. Bowman Field in Weirton Saturday morning, hunting plastic Easter eggs during the annual Easter egg hunt hosted by the Millsop Community Center and the city's Board of Parks and Recreation.
