Teacher out of classroom after DUI arrest
A Hancock County Schools teacher is not in the classroom after being arrested for driving under the influence in Beaver County in February. Alex Louis Kuntupis, 28, of Weirton, a social studies teacher at Oak Glen Middle School, was arrested after a single-vehicle accident at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 10 along Interstate 376, near the Pittsburgh Airport, according to police.
