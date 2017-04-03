Teacher out of classroom after DUI ar...

Teacher out of classroom after DUI arrest

A Hancock County Schools teacher is not in the classroom after being arrested for driving under the influence in Beaver County in February. Alex Louis Kuntupis, 28, of Weirton, a social studies teacher at Oak Glen Middle School, was arrested after a single-vehicle accident at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 10 along Interstate 376, near the Pittsburgh Airport, according to police.

