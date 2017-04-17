Stamp Out Gang Violence in Area
Tyshawn Jett, the 15-year-old Steubenville resident shot to death on a city street last week, may have been the victim of a rivalry between two gangs, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Jane Hanlin said last week. Two men, one 20 years old and the other 21, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
