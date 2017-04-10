Plea is entered in city drive-by shoo...

Plea is entered in city drive-by shooting

Pleas were entered Tuesday and sentences approved for a Steubenville man charged for a drive-by shooting in Weirton and a Wellsburg man who struck three people with his truck outside a local bar.

