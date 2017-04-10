Plea is entered in city drive-by shooting
Pleas were entered Tuesday and sentences approved for a Steubenville man charged for a drive-by shooting in Weirton and a Wellsburg man who struck three people with his truck outside a local bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|51 min
|Larry Cook
|4,062
|Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mo...
|22 hr
|Ian
|2
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|22 hr
|Ian
|5
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Mon
|Ian
|1
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 5
|Ian
|4
|Kitties
|Mar 31
|Fmm
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC