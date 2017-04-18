Planning session draws city residents
Brandi Rosselli, left, manager of planning services, and Amy Wiles, lead senior planner, of Mackin Engineering listen to residents during a town hall at the Millsop Community Center Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|Fake news fox
|62
|Deputies promoted (Jul '14)
|Apr 16
|Ian
|2
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr 16
|Ian
|3
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Apr 16
|RSM
|4,071
|Weirton Steel Mill & Factory Tours
|Apr 15
|Ian
|2
|Official: Working together key to tourism
|Apr 14
|Ian
|1
|ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance
|Apr 14
|Ian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC