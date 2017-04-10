Official: Working together key to tou...

Official: Working together key to tourism

There are 1 comment on the Herald Star Online story from Thursday, titled Official: Working together key to tourism.

When considering vacation destinations, people are looking for a variety of things to see and do and places to stay and eat, so it benefits tourism agencies, parks, museums and businesses to promote each other, said Will Miller, outdoor recreation specialist for the West Virginia Division of Tourism.

Ian

Charleston, WV

#1 11 hrs ago
I think being clean helps a bunch for tourism.
Make Bank Hancock County.

If we clean it, they will come.
Spend big.

We need a petting zoo too.
Those are awesome.
