New drug ordinance draws concerns
Weirton Council, on Monday, was approached by four city residents with questions about an ordinance passed in March which created a new criminal charge for those found to be under the influence of drugs while in public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|27 min
|Well
|4,061
|Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mo...
|17 hr
|Ian
|2
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|18 hr
|Ian
|5
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Mon
|Ian
|1
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 5
|Ian
|4
|Kitties
|Mar 31
|Fmm
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC