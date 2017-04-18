Morning Star Baptist Church sets Lincoln-Douglass dinner
The Morning Star Baptist Church will sponsor the 72nd Lincoln-Douglass Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. April 29 at the Holiday Inn - Weirton located on Three Springs Drive.
