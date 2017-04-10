Millsop Community Center will host egg hunt Saturday
The Millsop Community Center and Board of Parks and Recreation will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|Against all odds
|4,064
|Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mo...
|Wed
|Ian
|2
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Wed
|Ian
|5
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr 10
|Ian
|1
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 5
|Ian
|4
|Kitties
|Mar 31
|Fmm
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC