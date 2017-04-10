Meeting looks at famous pairs
Jeanne Amidon presented the story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie; Shirley DeLuca presented Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall; Helen Gibson presented Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow; and Carol Village presented Gino Vannelli and Patricia Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance
|11 min
|Ian
|1
|New drug ordinance draws concerns
|14 min
|Ian
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|Against all odds
|4,064
|Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mo...
|Wed
|Ian
|2
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Wed
|Ian
|5
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr 10
|Ian
|1
|New Manchester WV is about to get even more lit...
|Apr 5
|Ian
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC