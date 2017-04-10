Kiwanis Club hosts Sheltered Workshop...

Kiwanis Club hosts Sheltered Workshop dance

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTONa S- The Weirton Kiwanis Club has hosted a dinner-dance for the Hancock County Sheltered Workshop clients for 23 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weirton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Official: Working together key to tourism 16 hr Ian 1
News ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance 16 hr Ian 1
News New drug ordinance draws concerns 16 hr Ian 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Against all odds 4,064
News Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mo... Apr 12 Ian 2
Hancock County WV Beauty... Apr 12 Ian 5
Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha... Apr 10 Ian 1
See all Weirton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weirton Forum Now

Weirton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weirton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Weirton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC