Kiwanis Club hosts Sheltered Workshop dance
WEIRTONa S- The Weirton Kiwanis Club has hosted a dinner-dance for the Hancock County Sheltered Workshop clients for 23 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weirton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Working together key to tourism
|16 hr
|Ian
|1
|ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance
|16 hr
|Ian
|1
|New drug ordinance draws concerns
|16 hr
|Ian
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Against all odds
|4,064
|Commissioners approve 3 lawn contractors for mo...
|Apr 12
|Ian
|2
|Hancock County WV Beauty...
|Apr 12
|Ian
|5
|Fun Family / Community Clean Up Project Idea Ha...
|Apr 10
|Ian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weirton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC